Lack of recession triggered high inflation, central bank head says

According to Glapiński, Poland emerged from the pandemic crisis "with the smallest losses" and therefore now has to suffer from high inflation.

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

The current high level of inflation is the price of Poland’s actions aimed to avoid a serious economic crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, the governor of the National Bank of Poland (NBP) said on Wednesday.

Adam Glapiński was speaking at a press conference following a surprisingly high interest rate hike in which the central bank raised the reference interest rate by 0.75 percentage points to 1.25 percent amid inflation approaching 7 percent.

Most economists had expected a 50 basis point hike.

Glapiński said inflation will peak at “7 percent or perhaps a bit higher” in January 2022.

He also said that when embarking upon fiscal stimulation programmes, central banks and governments had been aware that “increased inflation will be the outcome when emerging from the crisis.”

The central bank governor added that inflation is higher “in countries that avoided a deeper recession and have been growing faster.”

According to Glapiński, Poland emerged from the pandemic crisis “with the smallest losses” and therefore now has to suffer from high inflation.

He also praised his bank’s and the government’s actions during the crisis, which according to him helped Poland avoid an economic disaster comparable to the Great Depression of the 1930s.

In a comment following the interest rate hike, the NBP said the move was meant to mitigate the risk of heightened inflation becoming a permanent phenomenon.

“The significant increase in global commodity prices this year, including energy and agricultural commodities, as well as prolonged global supply turbulence have increased inflation forecasts for the coming quarters globally and in Poland,” the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) wrote.

“Given the expected continuation of the domestic economic recovery and favourable conditions on the labour market, a risk of consolidation of a heightened inflation has appeared,” the MPC said in a rationale to the rate increases.