COVID-19: WHO approves Indian vaccine in emergency cases

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has approved Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine from Indian manufacturer Bharat Biotech in cases of urgency.

The WHO’s technical advisory group had ruled that the benefits of the shot, known as Covaxin, significantly outweigh the risks and that it met WHO standards for protection against COVID-19.

The decision had been delayed as the advisory group sought additional clarifications from Bharat Biotech before conducting a final risk-benefit assessment for the vaccine’s global use.

Covaxin was found to be 78 percent effective after applying two doses over four weeks in age groups 18 and above. The WHO noted that this vaccine was particularly suited to low- and middle-income countries due to its reasonable storage requirements.

It is the first vaccine developed and manufactured in India to receive WHO approval. So far, it has given the green light to eight preparations from companies – including Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson, among others. Vaccines from Chinese companies Sinopharm and Sinovac have also been approved.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was happy to accept another vaccine. “The more preparations we have to fight COVID-19, the better,” he noted in his Twitter entry.

Bharat Biotech said in a statement that it had established Covaxin manufacturing to reach an annualised capacity of 1 billion doses by the end of 2021, with technology transfer activities in progress with companies in India and elsewhere.