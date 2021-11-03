Poland leads in post-pandemic labour market revival

Poland is the leading country in the EU, and third in the world, at keeping people working during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research conducted by the International Labour Organisation published on Wednesday.

The Polish Economic Institute (PIE), citing a report by the International Labour Organisation, wrote that the pandemic had cost 125 million jobs worldwide, resulting in an 8.9 percent fall in executed working hours in 2020.

The institute added that the EU is expected to close this year with a 2.7 percent drop in working hours.

According to PIE, Poland recorded only a 2.1 percent decrease in working hours in 2020, the smallest drop in the EU and the third in the world, with the figure expected to rise by 2.4 percent by the end of this year.