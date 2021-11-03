Poland’s central bank raises reference interest rate by 75 bps

Poland’s Monetary Policy Council (MPC) increased the reference interest rate by 75 bps to 1.25 percent on Wednesday following a lengthy meeting.

The National Bank of Poland’s (NBP) lombard rate has been raised from 1.0 percent to 1.75 percent, the rediscount rate from 0.51 percent to 1.30 percent, and the discount rate from 0.52 percent to 1.35 percent.

At the same time, the deposit rate has been raised from 0.00 percent to 0.75 percent.



The increase exceeds the Polish Press Agency (PAP) consensus survey estimate of 50 bps, which was conducted shortly before the MPC meeting. The reference rate is now 1.25 percent. Expectations in the median forecast placed the main interest rate between 1.75 and 2.00 percent at the end of 2022. It is the highest increase since 2015.

Following a surprisingly high interest rate hike the head of the NBP Adam Glapiński said during a press conference on Wednesday that the current high level of inflation is the price of Poland’s actions aimed to avoid a serious economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that inflation will peak at “7 percent or perhaps a bit higher” in January 2022. When embarking upon fiscal stimulation programmes, central banks and governments have been aware that “increased inflation will be the outcome when emerging from the crisis,” the head of NBP emphasised.

Soaring inflation and a surprise 40 bps increase in October made most local pundits predict a further rise of rates. The median forecast points now to the reference rate reaching 1.25 percent in March 2022 compared to 0.25 percent predicted a month earlier.

“The significant increase in global commodity prices this year, including energy and agricultural commodities, as well as prolonged global supply turbulence have increased inflation forecasts for the coming quarters globally and in Poland,” the Monetary Policy Council wrote in a statement.

“Given the expected continuation of the domestic economic recovery and favourable conditions on the labour market, a risk of consolidation of a heightened inflation has appeared,” the MPC added in a rationale to the rate increases.