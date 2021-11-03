Local governments to receive millions for thermal water deposits exploration

The National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management will allocate PLN 70 mln (EUR 15.2 mln) for the exploration and recognition of thermal water deposits. Local governments and their unions may apply for subsidies of up to 100 percent of the eligible costs for the first borehole.

Recruitment under the second edition of the initiative called “Providing access to thermal waters in Poland” will start in two months.

Deputy Minister of Climate, Chief National Geologist Piotr Dziadzio recalled that as a result of the first recruitment in August, contracts for geothermal drilling were signed with 15 towns. The National Fund has allocated nearly PLN 230 mln (EUR 50 mln) for this purpose.

“We need the development of renewable energy sources in Poland, and in particular the development of geothermal energy as our natural, native resource. Almost half of the territory of Poland contains geothermal potential and it must be activated, starting with carrying out exploration and appraisal works,” said Mr Dziadzio.

The deputy minister added that “a fairly wide area, already preliminarily explored in terms of hot water management,” that encompasses Podhale and the belt stretching from Szczecin to the Świętokrzyskie Mountains was suitable for the search.

Poland’s energy policy until 2040 provides for a gradual increase in the importance of geothermal energy, especially in district heating.

“It is clean energy, regardless of weather conditions, even throughout the year – which is very valuable. The exploitation of geothermal energy is also associated with eradicating the emission of harmful substances into the atmosphere, and this is particularly important to us in the case of intensive efforts to obtain clean air,” Mr Dziadzio added.

The decision on the second recruitment in the programme has been announced earlier so that local governments have time to decide on the competition and can apply to the Polish Geological Institute for an opinion.