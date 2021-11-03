Court upholds jail sentence for football gang head

On Wednesday, the Court of Appeal in Wrocław upheld the sentence of 4.5 years in prison for Ryszard F. alias Fryzjer (Eng: Hairdresser), accused of large-scale corruption in football in 2003-2006. In addition, the court also upheld verdicts as regards to several other defendants in this trial – referees, officials and former footballers.

Head of football corruption gang sentenced

Ryszard F. “Hairdresser” (Polish: Fryzjer, full data withheld under the Polish privacy law) was sentenced by a court in Wrocław, south-west Poland,…

see more

In 2019, the court found Fryzjer guilty of almost all of over 100 charges. Fryzjer was accused of, among other crimes, establishing a criminal group that received and paid bribes in return for fixing the results of football matches in various Polish leagues, including the top-tier one.

The Court of Appeal also banned him from organising and participating in professional sports competitions for 10 years.

The remaining defendants in this trial – former judges, football activists and footballers – heard verdicts ranging from several to more than 10 months in prison. Some of them were sentenced to suspension.

“The evidence concerning Ryszard F. is so complete that there were no grounds to change the judgment in the scope of the offences assigned to him,” said judge Janusz Godzwon. He stressed that the indictment, in this case, concerned the events of 2003-2006.

“Mostly it concerns the games of the second and third-tier football leagues of that time. When you read the files of this case, you can come to the conclusion that the scope of the corruption activities at that time, in these divisions, was shocking,” said the judge.

The trial, in which the final sentences were passed on Wednesday, began in 2012. The entire indictment covered 114 people, 48 of whom voluntarily submitted to the punishment.