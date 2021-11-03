South Korea interested in Polish Nuclear Programme

South Korea’s state-owned energy company KHNP offered to build six APR1400 nuclear reactors with a total installed capacity of 8.4 GW in Poland.

KHNP believes it will be able to meet the deadlines defined in Poland’s energy strategy to 2040 (PEP 2040) and the Polish Nuclear Programme (PPEJ), the company announced in a press release on Wednesday.

In late October, KHNP announced it would present a comprehensive offer for the Polish Nuclear Programme by Q1 2022.

Under the PEP 2040, Poland plans to construct six nuclear power plants. The first reactor should start working in 2033, generating some 1-1.6 GW of power. Subsequent reactors would be constructed every two to three years.

According to KHNP, the APR1400 reactors meet the basic requirements set out in the Polish programme.

Poland has already signed an inter-governmental agreement with the US under which American companies are to submit their offers next year.

On October 28, French state-controlled power group EDF offered to build four to six nuclear reactors in Poland, with a total installed capacity of 6.6-9.9 GW.