First vaccine supply for 5- to 11-year-olds in December, ministry says

The first supply of Covid-19 vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age will arrive in Poland in December, the health ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Wojciech Andrusiewicz said that the delivery would contain about 1 million vaccine doses.

Andrusiewicz also mentioned that the vaccines, which are different to those given to older children and adults, were still awaiting their authorisation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

He added that the EMA decision was expected to take at least a month.