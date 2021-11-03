Inquiry to probe death threats sent to leading politicians

Zbigniew Ziobro announced the start of the investigation on Wednesday.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Death threats sent to several Polish politicians, including opposition leader Donald Tusk, will be investigated, Poland’s justice minister has said.

A number of politicians, including Donald Tusk, the leader of Poland’s main opposition party, received threatening letters, with the one to Tusk saying that he would be stabbed in the stomach.

Tusk, who leads Civic Platform, said this was not the first threatening letter he had received, and revealed that “there has been a lot more of this type of correspondence in recent weeks and months.”

In his opinion, the threatening mail is part of “a wave of hatred, contempt, and… violence is rising in Poland,” for which he blamed Kaczynski.

“Jarosław Kaczynski, you are directly responsible for this – as the head of the ruling camp and as the deputy prime minister for security matters,” Tusk said.