Inflation at year’s end to exceed 7 pct: experts

According to forecasts by economists interviewed by the Polish Press Agency (PAP), inflation will exceed 7 percent by the end of the year. However, they admit that due to its surprisingly high monthly rate, even higher levels are also possible.

“It seems that inflation will not reach 10 percent, but 7-8 percent is feasible… It is very possible that we will reach this level this year,” Piotr Patkowski, deputy finance minister said on Tuesday.

“The peak of inflation will amount to around 7 percent, although there is a risk that it may be a slightly higher level. We will reach this peak in December. In January or February, the level of inflation should not differ significantly from that in December, although it will depend a lot on the scale of the electricity price increase that will be approved,” Agata Filipowicz-Rybicka, Alior Bank’s chief economist, said.

“We assume that the peak of inflation will fall in the first quarter of next year. We do not expect double-digit inflation then, but its rate will depend on how much electricity tariffs increase and what the government’s actions aimed at limiting the scale of the increase in energy and fuel prices are,” Marta Petka-Zagajewska, economist at PKO BP pointed out.

“Unfortunately, even 10 percent inflation cannot be ruled out,” Adam Antoniak, economist of Bank Pekao assessed.

According to the “Rzeczpospolita” daily, in response to rising prices, three-quarters of Poles have cut their spending.

As the October “Corona Mood” study by GfK, published by “Rzeczpospolita,” indicates, two-thirds of those looking for savings, especially older people, will refrain from buying unnecessary things.

In addition, GfK reported that almost half of Poles will now pay closer attention to promotions, and another 37 percent of them will focus on looking for similar products at lower prices.

The “Rzeczpospolita” pointed out that this approach by consumers would mean new challenges for stores and producers, especially over the coming holiday season.