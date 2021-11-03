Number of Covid infections unlikely to drop soon – gov’t spokesman

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The number of infections is unlikely to fall in the near future, the government’s spokesman has warned adding that recent studies show a 24-percent increase in coronavirus infections since last week.

Poland has seen in a significant rise in the number of daily infections in recent weeks, although the number of deaths remain relatively low.

Piotr Mueller told Radio Plus: “Over 10,400 infections were reported in the latest data. This is an increase of 24 percent on last week.”

“The dynamics of the infection rate are growing and, unfortunately, we can predict that they will not be slowing down in the near future,” he added.

When asked about the possibility of introducing restrictions, Mueller pointed out that the present situation was different to that of a year ago since, today, “60 percent of the population is vaccinated against Covid-19.”

“The point is to give social and economic life the maximum possibility to function. But there is also a threshold for the efficiency of the health service in a given area – if crossed, restrictions will be introduced,” he said.