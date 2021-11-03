Poland reports 10,429 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 124 deaths

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Poland recorded 10,429 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 124 deaths over the past 24 hours to Wednesday morning, against 4,514 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 8,257 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 7,204 recorded the day prior, including 692 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,185 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 256,015 people are under quarantine. So far 2,718,452 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 39,120,916 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,981,458 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.