Poland’s unemployment rate flat at 3.4 pct in September: Eurostat

Poland’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 3.4 percent in September 2021, unchanged from August 2021, Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, reported on Wednesday.

According to Eurostat, in September 2021, the unemployment rate in the eurozone countries, according to seasonally adjusted data, was at 7.4 percent.

Meanwhile, Statistics Poland (GUS) reported that Poland’s unemployment rate in September 2021 fell to 5.6 percent from 5.8 percent recorded the previous month.







The discrepancy between GUS and Eurostat figures is a result of use of different methodologies.