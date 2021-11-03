Unidentified, armed persons storm Poland through border with Belarus

Alyaksandr Chasnouski, charge d’affaires of the Embassy of Belarus in Poland, was summoned to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday in connection with another serious incident on the border between the countries, when unidentified, uniformed people armed with long firearms stormed the territory of Poland on the night of November 1-2.

As reported by Łukasz Jasina, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Belarusian diplomat was received by prof. Piotr Wawrzyk, the Secretary of State.

According to the Mr Jasina’s statement published on the Foreign Ministry’s website, Mr Wawrzyk “forwarded an emphatic protest to the Belarusian side against the violation of the Polish state border, emphasising that the actions taken by the Belarusian authorities in recent weeks have the increasingly evident hallmarks of a deliberate escalation.”

“The deputy head of Polish diplomacy pointed out that Poland deems such actions unacceptable and will not tolerate them. He highlighted that Poland is determined to defend its borders and the external borders of the European Union. He also communicated that Poland and the Euro-Atlantic community of democratic states will consistently stand opposed to illegal migration orchestrated by Minsk,” the statement reads.

“The deputy foreign minister announced a note of protest to the MFA of the Republic of Belarus and urged the Belarusian side to explain the incident immediately,” it concluded.

In connection with the incident, the Commandant in Chief of the Border Guard also sent a letter requesting clarification of the situation to his Belarusian counterpart.

As Stanisław Żaryn, spokesperson of the Minister-Special Services Coordinator, reported, the occurrence happened on November 2 at 1.45 am local time, when Polish soldiers noticed three uniformed people with long firearms.

“After the Polish patrol tried to make contact, unknown persons reloaded their weapons and headed towards Belarus,” he added.