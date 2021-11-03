COVID-19: 10,429 new infections in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 10,429 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,045,102 including 249,505 still active. The number of active cases increased from 240,595 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 124 new fatalities – 44 from COVID-19 alone and 80 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 77,145.

According to the ministry, 256,015 people are quarantined and 2,718,452 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 249,505 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Wednesday, a total of 39,120,916 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,981,458 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 692 out of 1,185 available.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 248,385,611 coronavirus cases, 5,031,006 deaths and 225,066,985 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 46,999,771, India has the second most with 34,308,140 cases and Brazil third with 21,821,124.