Football: Lewandowski scores hat-trick on his 100th UCL appearance

FC Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick, set up another and missed a penalty on his 100th UEFA Champions League appearance as the team crushed SL Benfica 5:2 on Tuesday to cruise into the knockout stage with two Group E matches to spare. These were the Polish striker’s 79th, 80th and 81st goals in the Champions League.

Football: Lewandowski breaks record after scoring 56 goals in a single year

Bayern Munich’s Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has broken yet another personal record after scoring another two goals on Saturday in Bayern’s…

see more

The 2020 world player of the year headed home his first goal in the 26th minute and chipped in another just past the hour after also setting up Serge Gnabry for a sensational backheel flick in the 32nd.







The Pole missed a penalty in first half stoppage time but sealed his treble in the 85th minute. It was his 81st goal in Europe’s elite club competition.

Benfica cut the deficit before the break with Morato’s 38th minute header, the first goal conceded by Bayern in their four Champions League matches, but a superb Leroy Sane shot early in the second half killed off hopes of a comeback. The visitors scored again in the 75th minute through Darwin Núñez.

�� LEWY HAT-TRICK ��

♦️ #FCBSLB 5-2 (84′) ♦️ pic.twitter.com/sY51c6ztM5

— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 2, 2021

“I do not know if it was the perfect game because I did miss a penalty,” Lewandowski said after the match, adding that it is “better to miss early than late in the game.”

Bayern are top on 12 points following their fourth win in the group and record-equalling 17 goals, with Benfica on four.