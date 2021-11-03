Lukashenka is very afraid of EU sanctions: expert

“Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who is currently in a difficult political and economic situation, is very afraid of EU sanctions against Belarus. They must be maintained as long as 833 political prisoners are held in prisons,” Alyaksandr Zarembiuk, head of the ‘Belarusian House’ Foundation, said in an interview with the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

Mr Zarembiuk came to Brussels for a meeting organised at the initiative of the Permanent Representation of Poland to the EU with participation of ambassadors and diplomats from the EU-27, the UK, the US and Canada as well as representatives of the European Commission and the European External Action Service.

“Lukashenka is currently in a difficult situation… The economic situation in the country is bad, wages are low, inflation is rising and forecasts say it will be even worse,” he said, stressing that the Belarusian president is very concerned about sanctions being imposed on Belarus.

“There are 833 political prisoners in prisons. This number has increased by 150 in the last month. Until these people are released, there can be no question of lifting the sanctions. It must not be forgotten that we have over 50,000 people directly affected by repressions,” Mr Zarembiuk pointed out.

As he emphasised, the migration crisis on the border, for which president Lukashenka is responsible, is revenge for Poland and Lithuania offering the most amount of support for Belarusian society.

“Russia uses Lukashenka to check how far it can go,” he assessed, pointing out that the country uses migrants as a weapon against the West.

According to Mr Zarembiuk, it is important that a strategic coalition of the European Union and its Western partners is formed for a democratic Belarus, which will ensure that the situation in this country is always high on the political agenda and leads to the establishment of a democratic system in Belarus.

“Poland is a good example for Belarusians of what democracy leads to. We can see that Poland is in the European Union, we see how Polish cities have changed, we see that the Polish passport is one of the best passports in the world, with which you can go practically anywhere abroad without a visa,” he explained.

“Only a democratic Belarus will be a predictable and reliable partner for Poland, Lithuania and the entire European Union,” he stressed.

The ‘Belarusian House’ Foundation is a non-governmental organisation, a part of Belarusian civil society, that builds relations between Belarus, the European Union and Poland. It was registered in April 2012.