Nearly 90 countries join pact to reduce methane emissions

Nearly 90 countries have joined an effort to reduce 30 percent of their potent greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 from 2020 levels in an agreement aimed at tackling one of the main causes of climate change, a senior Biden administration official said.

The agreement was led by the European Union and the United States. “Methane is a gas much more poisonous than carbon dioxide. Makes warming progress much faster. The more and more efficiently we reduce emissions, the greater the chance we have to achieve the goal of limiting warming to one and a half degrees,” Gareth Redmond-King from the Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit think tank told the Polish national radio broadcaster Polish Radio.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen stressed the importance of this pact. “We can prevent more than 200,000 premature deaths and hundreds of thousands of hospital visits due to asthma,” the head of the EC emphasised. US President Joe Biden expressed confidence that the reduction will actually be even greater.

However, Russia, China and India, countries currently emitting the most methane in terms of absolute numbers, have not signed up to the pledge. The negative effect of Indian and Chinese emissions per capita is smaller.

While it is not part of the formal U.N. negotiations, the methane pledge could rank among the most significant outcomes from the United Nations Climate change Conference in Glasgow (COP26), given its potential impact in holding off disastrous climate change.

Moreover, the reduced methane emissions pact was not the only agreement reached at the COP26 conference. More than 100 countries have agreed to end massive logging by 2030. Brazil, which has been cutting down the Amazon rainforest on a large scale in recent years, is also one of the signatories.