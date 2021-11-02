Pole’s neo-stained-glass awarded at Florence Biennale

The neo-stained-glass “The Last Supper of the 21st century” and three other works by Piotr Barszczowski presented at the 13th Florence Biennale, brought the Polish artist the “Lorenzo il Magnifico” golden award in the Multimedia Arts category.

Mr Barszczowski also received the Biennial Audience Award.

This year’s theme of the event was “Woman through the ages in art. Woman in contemporary art”. The team of curators of the international exhibition and competition in Florence drew attention to the Renaissance references and the motif of 12 women presented at “The Last Supper of the 21st century” by Piotr Barszczowski.

The piece is a new interpretation of this Biblical event; however, the author moves away from da Vinci’s long table perspective.

This masterpiece is unique, also because of the several techniques used by the artist. The work combines traditional painting and stained-glass preparation methods with digital technologies of photo-collage and print.

Piotr Barszczowski, a doctor of art, visual artist, designer, theologian and educator, set biblical history in the 21st century, presenting a contemporary perspective on the events from the Upper Room. In his work, he proposed a new composition arrangement and a staggering perspective.

“The Last Supper of the 21st Century” is permanently exhibited at the Benedictine Abbey in Tyniec.

The Biennale Prize recalls the history of Florence in the city’s heyday, during the reign of Lorenzo de Medici, known as the “Magnificent” (1449-1492), a great patron and promoter of Renaissance art. The relief portrait on the medal of the Florentine humanist from the Medici family, which the awarded artists receive, was made by sculptor Mario Pachioli.