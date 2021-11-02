Iraqis return home after failing to cross Polish – Belarusian border

Many Iraqis have decided to return home after failing to illegally cross the Polish – Belarusian border. Evacuation flights started taking the immigrants from the Belarusian capital, Minsk, to Baghdad, the spokesman for Poland’s special services coordinator, Stanisław Żaryn, said on Tuesday.

Poland has been tackling increased migratory pressure at its border with Belarus, blaming the Alyaksandr Lukashenka regime of deliberately engineering the crisis in an attempt to destabilise the EU. Areas adjacent to the border have been under a state of emergency since September 2.

“The first Minsk – Baghdad evacuation flights have started for some migrants,” the spokesman wrote on social media.

He added the reason the Iraqis were returning to Baghdad were “multiple unsuccessful attempts to cross the well-guarded Polish border and logistical problems with accommodating migrants in Belarus”. According to him, cold weather in Belarus was also an important factor.

“It’s hard to say what will happen next – we are not banking on the migratory pressure ending any time soon,” Mr Żaryn stressed.

He emphasised that the evacuation flights were evidence of two things: “Firstly, migrants are ever more convinced that they have been cheated by the Belarusian authorities (saying) that there is an easy road from Belarus to the West; most of those who are returning see that there is no possibility of getting into Poland. Secondly – it’s another signal that Belarus is controlling everything; those who returned to Minsk and want to return to Iraq have that possibility,” the spokesman told the Polish Press Agency, adding that it was clear that the Belarusian authorities had organised the flights.