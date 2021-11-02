Polish economy to expand in 2022-23: World Bank official

Poland’s current economic upswing should continue over 2022 and 2023, Gallina Vincelette, the World Bank’s Country Director for the European Union, said on Tuesday.

Ms Vincelette told the obserwatorfinansowy.pl financial portal that economic growth in Poland in the coming few years was expected at around 4.5-4.7 percent. She added signs of growth were visible even today and that the pace of expansion was already at its pre-pandemic level.

She went on to say the “very positive” growth trends in the Polish economy should continue in the coming years and noted that the slowdown caused by the pandemic was the first time the Polish economy had ceased to grow in three decades.

The official added that the 2.7-percent slump suffered by Poland during the pandemic lockdowns was “mild” compared to the EU’s 6-percent average.

However, with the optimistic forecast of economic growth up front, Poland has another tough nut to crack. Inflation hit a sky-high 6.8 percent year on year in October as prices of several goods including fuel and food reached the highest levels in 20 years, affecting the wallets of Poles. Moreover, according to the Polish Economic Institute (PIE) estimates, the total cost of energy carriers will be over 12 percent higher in 2022, following the increase in energy prices in January next year.

In this year’s edition of the Global Finance magazine’s report on the heads of world’s central banks, the head of the National Bank of Poland (NBP) Adam Glapiński, similar to the chairmen of the central banks of Ukraine and Belarus – received the lowest “C” rating (on a scale from A to F) in Europe. Adam Glapiński owes his poor assessment mainly to the excessively lenient monetary policy conducted by the NBP.