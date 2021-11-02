Polish relay team takes bronze at European Swimming Championships

The same line-up has another chance for a medal at the championships, in the 4X50m medley event, to be held on Thursday evening, when they will be defending the title they won in 2019 (pictured).

Robert Perry/PAP/EPA

Poland’s women’s 4x50m freestyle swimming team took bronze at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Kazan, Russia, on Tuesday.

The Polish team of Katarzyna Wasick, Kornelia Fiedkiewicz, Dominika Sztandera and Alicja Tchórz set a new Polish record for the event with a time of 1:35.94 and coming behind the Netherlands (silver, 1:35.47) and Russia (gold, 1:34.92).

The same Polish team came sixth two years ago at the competition in Glasgow and have improved their time since then by almost a second.

The same line-up has another chance for a medal at the championships, in the 4X50m medley event, to be held on Thursday evening, when they will be defending the title they won in 2019.

Katarzyna Wasik also stands a chance for a medal on Wednesday when the 29-year-old will take part in the 50m freestyle event.