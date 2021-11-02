10th Free November at Royal Residences campaign kicks off

Eight former royal residences located in Warsaw, Kraków, Malbork, Sandomierz, Wieliczka and Poznań take part in the 10th Free November at Royal Residences campaign. As part of the initiative, visitors will have the opportunity to enter the exhibitions free of charge, as well as to take part in themed lectures and workshops.

The campaign, which aims to increase the availability of Polish museum collections and to promote the residences of Polish monarchs, is one of the most important cultural events organised by the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage.

Everyone – children, adolescents and adults – can take advantage of free visits to permanent and temporary exhibitions, as well participate in special events – meetings, lectures, conferences and workshops. In addition, children and teenagers, as well as school groups, will be able to take part in free museum lessons and online presentations.

Apart from the wonderful works of various well-known artists associated with the Royal Castle in Warsaw – such as Canaletto and Jan Matejko, one of the main attractions at the castle, will be two of Rembrandt’s masterpieces: The Girl in the Picture Frame and The Scholar at the Desktop. From November 10, a temporary exhibition dedicated to another acclaimed artist, Caravaggio, will be open to visitors as well.

In turn, the Royal Łazienki Museum has made available to spectators, among others, the Palace on the Isle – one of the most valuable Polish monuments in the classicist style, with the Royal Picture Gallery, the Old Orangery, and the Royal Theatre, one of the few original 18th-century court theatres in Europe.

The Wawel Royal Castle in Kraków invites guests to visit the permanent exhibitions free of charge with a guide: Recovered Wawel and Lost Wawel – both devoted to the history of Wawel Hill. One will also be able to see the trophies and memorabilia related to the Relief of Vienna – the decisive victory of the troops of the European coalition led by Jan III Sobieski over the Turkish army led by Kara Mustafa in 1683 at the Art of the East, the Turkish Tents exhibition.

The Castle Museum in Malbork offers a free tour and a temporary exhibition devoted to the history of the castle and Malbork during the reign of Polish kings from the 15th to the 18th centuries.

Other facilities partaking in the initiative are: the Museum of King Jan III’s Palace at Wilanów, the District Museum in Sandomierz, the National Museum in Poznań (a branch of the Museum of Applied Arts) and the Krakow Salt Works Museum in Wieliczka (the last two make their debut in the event).