This week decisive in determining COVID-19 restrictions: dep Health Min

“The next few days will show how many people in Poland get sick and end up in hospital. This data will be decisive for us to possibly make some decisions about increasing the restrictions,” deputy Health Minister, Waldemar Kraska said. He added that they will probably be instituted locally.

He emphasised that firstly the restrictions already in place have to be enforced, especially since there are problems with their execution. He also noted that the increase in the number of cases had slowed down.

“The increase in daily infections had recently reached about 100-110 percent. However, for several days now it has been about 50 percent, so we can say there is a slight slowdown in the upward trend. Of course, I would not draw far-reaching conclusions, but we are hopeful. We are considering possible further restrictions until we have a better pandemic picture,” the deputy head of the Health Ministry stressed.

One change that might be introduced would be the easing of existing restrictions for unvaccinated people. “We must promote vaccinations so that Poles can see that the state is offering them something in return,” he added.

The deputy minister also spoke about the bill concerning the possibility for employers to verify whether their employees are vaccinated. “This bill is expected and needed. This is absolutely not a law that segregates workers, as it is described by many. It aims to increase the safety of people working in companies, but also of its clients. The main point is that the employee should be transferred to another position, where he poses less risk,” the minister concluded.