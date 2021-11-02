Mirosław Jasiński nominated Polish ambassador to Prague

On Tuesday, Mirosław Jasiński received the nomination for the Polish ambassador to the Czech Republic, as well as the Bene Merito badge for strengthening Poland’s position in the international arena, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday.

Mirosław Jasiński is a scriptwriter and director, diplomat and former Wrocław governor. He was an anti-communist opposition activist and one of the founders of the underground Polish-Czechoslovak Solidarity movement. In the years 2001–2007, he was the director of the Polish Institute in Prague. Mr Jasiński also received the Officer’s Cross of the Order of Polonia Restituta and the Cross of Freedom and Solidarity.

In mid-September, the Sejm Foreign Affairs Committee gave a positive opinion on Jasiński’s candidacy for the position of the Polish ambassador to the Czech Republic.

The condition for the new ambassador to take office is to submit credentials to the president. However, the current president of the Czech Republic, Milos Zeman, has been in hospital since October 10. Due to his health condition, many ambassadors approved by the Czech authorities are currently unable to submit their credentials.

According to the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs, diplomatic practice allows ambassadors who have not yet met the president to perform only part of their duties. The most important limitation concerns official contacts with parliamentarians and members of the government.

Moreover, ambassadors should not give press interviews, and their subordinate institutions should not organise official events, such as those related to public holidays.

In a situation where the future ambassador is already in Prague and has not submitted his credentials, the charge d’affaires appointed by the previous ambassador or his country’s foreign ministry formally remains the head of the diplomatic mission in the Czech Republic.