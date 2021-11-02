Def Min commemorates those who gave life for free Poland

On All Souls’ Day, in particular we remember all those who gave their lives for a free Poland, said Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak on Tuesday during the Warsaw ceremony, commemorating the 96th anniversary of the creation of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Minister Błaszczak stressed that the Tomb has always been a “special” place.

“The corpse of an unknown Lviv defender was laid to rest here. This is also a place visited by representatives of foreign delegations. It is here on Marshal Piłsudski Square, at the foot of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, where soldiers of the Polish Army take their oath, and it is here on this square that state ceremonies take place,” he said.

As the minister stressed, there are thousands of graves scattered around cemeteries worldwide that hide “the remains of the Polish Army soldiers who fought for a free Poland”. He also mentioned the Polish soldiers who died in exile and those whose resting places are unknown.

Jan Józef Kasprzyk, the head of the Office for Veterans and Victims of Oppression, pointed out that the flame burning on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is “a symbol of gratitude to the past generations, who, without asking a question, fought for what is the holiest in the lives of people, nations and states – for freedom.”

After the ceremony in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, flowers were placed under the plaque commemorating Jadwiga Zarugiewiczowa – the symbolic Mother of the Unknown Soldier.

On November 2, 1925, the remains of the nameless defender of Lviv from 1918, chosen by Ms Zarugiewiczowa, were laid to rest at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The tomb is a symbol of the struggle for the freedom of Poland and the place of the most important state ceremonies.