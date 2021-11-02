Minister says fourth Covid wave slower

Roman Zawistowski/PAP

The fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is increasing, but infections are rising at a slower pace than during last year’s third wave, Poland’s health minister told the Fakt tabloid on Tuesday.

Adam Niedzielski said daily infection figures stand at around 10,000, but pointed out that this was lower than the 20,000 recorded at the same time last year. He added that the slower spread of the disease was largely due to mass vaccinations against Covid-19.

He added the peak of the present infection wave was expected at the turn of November and December, when the daily infection count could reach as high as 40,000.

“We expect the peak will come at the turn of November and December,” he said. “But it’s worth comparing this to last year. We have over 9,000 daily cases now, but a year ago there were around 20,000. This wave is slower than last year’s owing to the high resistance levels created by vaccination.”

Niedzielski said no new pandemic restrictions were planned in the coming two to three weeks unless there was a marked rise in infections.