All Soul’s Day: Poles remember loved ones through prayer

On November 2, The Catholic Church remembers the deceased Christians who are now in Purgatory. This holiday follows All Saints’ Day, celebrated on November 1, which pays homage to all of the known and unknown saints.

All Saints’ Day: Poles honour memory of loved ones with light and flowers

Poles throng cemeteries during All Saints’ Day on November 1, carrying vigil candles and flowers, to honour those taken on a journey into the…

see more

The belief in the existence of Purgatory is one of the dogmas of faith, proclaimed at the Council of Lyon in 1274. This belief was confirmed and explained in detail at the Council of Trent (1545-1563) in a separate decree on purgatory, which emphasised two truths: the existence of purgatory, as posthumous punishments, and that believers can assist the souls in Purgatory to reduce their punishment.

Therefore, as the Catholic Church teaches, there is a need to pray for the dead in order to alleviate their suffering. The tradition of praying for the dead who are waiting to meet God in heaven goes back to biblical times. The first mentions of prayer and atonement for those who have departed from this world date back to the Old Testament.

In accordance with the decision of the Apostolic Penitentiary, also this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be possible to receive a plenary indulgence for the faithful who died all throughout November, and not only for eight days from the celebration of All Saints.

The condition for obtaining an indulgence is visiting a cemetery or church and fulfilling the usual conditions, i.e. receiving Holy Communion. on the day of visiting the cemetery and saying the prayers “Our Father” and “I believe in God” and any prayers for the intentions designated for the day by the Pope.

The celebration of All Souls’ Day was initiated in 998 by St. Odilon, who died in 1048 – the fourth abbot of the Benedictine monastery in Cluny in France. This practice was initially adopted by Benedictine monasteries, but soon other orders and dioceses followed their example. In the 13th century, the holiday spread to the entire Western Church.

In Poland, the All Souls Day tradition began to form in the 12th century, and at the end of the 15th century it was known throughout the country. Before the adoption of Christianity, the cult of the dead accompanied almost all celebrations. Even in the 19th century, in the east of Poland, sacrificial ceremonies called “memorials”, “omnipotent Saturdays”, “Dziady” or “diedami” were held. These rituals inspired the creation of Adam Mickiewicz’s poetic drama “Dziady”.