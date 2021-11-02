COVID-19: Temporary hospital at National Stadium to be reopened, HM says

“Temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients at the National Stadium will be reopened,” Adam Niedzielski, Minister of Health, announced on Monday. However, he made a reservation that there was no date established yet on when this would happen.

“We have already trained procedures for expanding the bed base. The hospital at the National Stadium will certainly be launched in some perspective, not so distant,” he said in an interview with the commercial broadcaster Polsat News.

The hospital at the National Stadium (PGE Narodowy) in Warsaw was the first temporary hospital established in Poland during the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, over 1,800 patients found help there.

During the interview, the minister admitted that the increase in new infections is much faster than that expected at the beginning of September.

He also announced that “the bill allowing the employer to verify that the employee is vaccinated [against COVID-19] will be referred to the government and will probably go to the next session of the Sejm [Polish parliament’s lower house],” adding that “the bill provides for the possibility of reorganisation of work, but absolutely does not assume for an employee to receive unpaid leave because they are unvaccinated.”

The minister stated that he had declarations from the other parliamentary caucuses that they would support this solution.