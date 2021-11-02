189 interventions in October due to carbon monoxide emissions

Data from the State Fire Department (PSP) shows that since the beginning of the contractual heating season, which started October 1, firefighters intervened 189 times in connection with carbon monoxide (CO) emissions. Two people died as a result of CO poisoning, and 51 required hospitalisation. In the entire of 2021, 32 fatalities were recorded, including three since September 2021.

Almost half of Poles consider smog a problem where they live: poll

see more

During the 2020/2021 heating season, PSP intervened 2,756 times. 43 people died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning, and 1,187 people required hospitalisation. In the last ten years, the highest number of deaths was recorded in the 2010/2011 season, when 111 people died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

As every year, from October 1 the PSP launched the next edition of the educational and information campaign “A watchdog for your security”, which will last until the end of March 2022. As Brigadier Karol Kierzkowski from PSP recalled, the basic rules of safety include periodic inspections consisting of checking the technical condition of the installation.

The State Fire Department reminded that it is also necessary to remove pollutants from smoke and exhaust pipes during the periods of their use in facilities or their parts where the combustion of solid, liquid or gaseous fuels takes place.

“To increase the level of safety, we recommend the use of home smoke detectors. In houses with coal or wood stoves, including fireplaces or gas stoves, it is additionally recommended to install carbon monoxide detectors” said Brigadier Kierzkowski.

Carbon monoxide is an odourless, colourless and tasteless gas. In the human respiratory system, it binds to haemoglobin 250 times faster than oxygen, blocking the supply of oxygen to the body. Symptoms of minor poisoning include headache, dizziness, weakness and nausea. The consequence of acute poisoning – at high concentrations of this gas – may be irreversible damage to the central nervous system, cardiopulmonary failure and death.

Carbon monoxide is produced during the process of incomplete combustion of combustible materials, which occurs when there is a lack of oxygen in the surrounding atmosphere. It has strong toxic properties.