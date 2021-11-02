PM discusses climate challenges with US president

“Today… I talked with US President Joe Biden about, among other things, climate challenges and security issues, including energy one,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki reported on Monday evening, referring to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in which he was participating.

On Monday afternoon, the Prime Minister arrived at the summit and gave a speech, in which he emphasised that the energy transformation “cannot take place at the expense of people.”

In the evening, the head of government added a social media entry summarising the summit day.

“Today in Glasgow, I emphasised how important the starting point of individual countries is in the energy transformation. The transformation must be fair. For Poland to participate in it on fair terms, it [Poland] must have adequate resources, and good regulations must be in place in the EU,” he wrote.

“Today, our country is rapidly catching up with decades of staying… on the wrong side of the Iron Curtain,” he said, adding that “we have made great strides in many areas with national environmental programmes.”

“We must pursue a responsible climate policy protecting the most vulnerable social groups, so that Polish citizens do not feel the effects of rising energy prices radically… It is possible if the rules established in the international field take into account starting points of individual countries,” he pointed out.

He also reported that he had met with US President Joe Biden.

“Today, on the backstage [of the summit], I talked with the US President Joe Biden, among other things, about climate challenges and issues related to security, including energy,” he reported on social media. The entry was accompanied by photos from the meeting.