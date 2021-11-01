PM Morawiecki arrives at COP26 climate summit in Glasgow

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrived at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. During the meeting of heads of state and governments, he is to raise issues related to solidarity, just transition, cheap energy and a clean environment.

COP26 started on Sunday and will last until November 12. The head of the Polish government will take part in the most important part of the UN conference, i.e. the summit of leaders.

“During the meeting, Mateusz Morawiecki will raise issues related to, inter alia, solidarity, just transformation, good work, cheap energy and a clean environment,” Piotr Müller, government spokesman, announced.

As Mr Müller pointed out, during the plenary session, speeches will be given by, among others, US President Joe Biden, head of the European Council Charles Michel, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of France Emmanuel Macron, German outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau.

The aim of the COP26 is to stabilise greenhouse gas concentration at a level that would prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. This level should be achieved in time to allow ecosystems to adapt naturally to climate change, ensure undisturbed production and enable economic development in a sustainable manner.

According to Mr Müller, discussions during the COP26 will focus on maintaining the global scale of temperature increase to the maximum level of 1.5°C by ambitious emission reduction targets by countries for 2030, developing an aid package for developing countries and disseminating knowledge on the importance of achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement.

“Poland emphasises that these actions must take into account social and economic conditions. The energy transition must be fair and ensure the security of citizens,” Mr Müller stressed.

“If we want to act in solidarity towards the climate, we must be aware of the fact that the situation of the US or the rich countries of Western Europe is completely different than that of Central European countries such as Poland,” PM Morawiecki told journalists in Glasgow.

“Poland points out that a just transition must take into account the starting point, must take into account the energy mix and must take into account the fact that Western societies for 200 years – without actually looking at the effects on the climate – have used fossil fuels to achieve the level of economic development at which they are today,” he emphasised.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is an international agreement defining the scope of cooperation in the field of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The convention was signed at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development in 1992 in Rio de Janeiro.

The UNFCCC entered into force on March 21, 1994 and currently unites 196 countries.