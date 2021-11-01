Polish companies to cooperate with Oman in space programme

SatRevolution will place CubeSat in orbit, operate it for ETCO, create a ground station and will provide training to Oman's businessmen and engineers.

Two Polish companies have sealed partnership with Oman to launch satellite into orbit next year.

SatRevolution, a satellite manufacturer and space service company based in Wrocław, southwestern Poland and Warsaw-based Tuatara have signed an agreement on strategic cooperation in the implementation of the Earth observation project with Omani ETCO (International Emerging Technology Company).

The key element of the collaboration between the three companies involves launching Oman’s first national satellite, called CubeSat, into the Earth’s lower orbit in 2022.

Under the agreement, signed on October 28 at the International Astronautical Congress in Dubai, Polish companies will provide state-of-the-art technology and solutions in the field of satellite image analysis that will support Oman’s digital transformation strategy stipulated in Oman’s Vision 2040.

According to the NASA report “State of the Art Small Spacecraft Technology,” SatRevolution is one of 12 companies in the world active in comprehensive design, manufacture and placement of nanosatellites in orbit around the Earth to collect optical data. The firm has already sent several nanosatellites, including Swiatowid, KRAKsat and AMICal Sat into space.

Tuatara, which has been operating in Oman since 2015, will analyse images and data acquired from the satellite using computer vision, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), to recognise hidden patterns and trends enabling the prediction of the impact of climate change and natural disasters, among other phenomena.

The cooperation is likely to start in the Q4 2021. The value of the project is estimated at several million US dollars.