Belsat journalist sentenced to 15-day arrest

Irina Slaunikava, a journalist and representative of Belsat TV in Belarus, together with her husband were punished on Monday by a Belarusian court with 15 days of arrest for “storing extremist materials.”

According to human rights defenders from the Viasna centre, the court was referring to links on social media to the publications of Belsat and Zerkalo.io, which the authorities considered “extremist.”

Earlier on Monday, the journalist’s husband, Alyaksandr Loyka, was sentenced to 15 days arrest under the same charge.

Human rights activists reported the arrest of Ms Slaunikava and her husband on Saturday, when the couple did not leave the airport in Minsk after returning from Egypt.

“The board of TVP is on the side of its journalists. We demand the immediate release of detained Irina Slaunikava,” Mateusz Matyszkowicz of the Polish public broadcaster (TVP) board then told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

Ms Slaunikava is responsible for Belsat’s contacts with NGOs and international organisations operating in Belarus.

Irina Slaunikava was one of five Belsat journalists who were arrested on the day of the Belarusian presidential election, August 9, 2020. The election result, giving President Alyaksandr Lukashenka a 6th consecutive term in office, is widely considered to have been falsified.

Following massive street protests, the Belarusian regime has cracked down on the democratic movement, including independent journalists and civil rights advocates.

On November 15, 2020, two Belsat journalists, 28-year-old Yekaterina Andreeva and 24-year-old Darya Chultsova were arrested while broadcasting an online report on the brutal dispersal by OMON [Belarusian special police unit] of the spontaneous commemoration of Roman Bondarenko, beaten to death by “unknown perpetrators”. On February 18, a court in Minsk sentenced them to two years’ imprisonment.