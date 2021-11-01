Police intercepts four transports with illegal migrants

On Sunday police from the Podlaskie province detained four more so-called “couriers,” suspected of transporting illegal immigrants from the Belarusian border into Poland. As the services reported, the detained drivers, who were transporting 10 people in total, were citizens of Poland, Jordan, Ukraine and Vietnam.

The migrants come from Afghanistan, Kurdistan and Turkey.

“All transported persons were staying illegally in our country and were handed over to Border Guard (SG) officers. The drivers were detained for helping immigrants to cross the border illegally, and their cars were secured in the evidence car park,” Elżbieta Zaborowska from the Podlaskie Police press team reported.

According to the data of the SG, on Sunday foreigners made 470 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. As the formation reported on its social media, “orders were issued against 87 people to leave the territory of Poland.”

Since August, there have been over 28,500 attempts to illegally cross the border between the countries.