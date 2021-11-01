Lukashenko acting to destabilise EU, says special services spokesman

Stanislaw Zaryn, the special services coordinator's spokesman, said Lukashenko was acting to destablise Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and the whole EU.

Piotr Nowak/PAP

The actions of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are a deliberate plan to destabilise Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and ultimately the whole European Union, Poland’s spokesman for the special services coordinator, has said.

Poland and other countries bordering Belarus have been tackling a migration crisis they blame on Minsk deliberately luring Middle Eastern, African and Asian migrants to Belarus’s borders with EU states with a promise of onwards travel to the EU.

Areas adjacent to Poland’s border with Belarus have been under a state of emergency since September 2.

Poland’s Border Guard reported on Monday that since August, 28,500 attempts at illegal border crossing had been recorded, of which 16,800 occurred in October. The phenomenon has been growing since the spring. The EU and its member states believe the Lukashenko regime is using migrants to exert pressure in retribution for sanctions imposed on Minsk by the EU.

Stanislaw Zaryn, the special services coordinator’s spokesman, said Lukashenko was acting to destablise Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and the whole EU.

“Migrants are a tool to achieve hostile ends,” he said, adding that the Belarusian leader’s actions were being conducted in tandem with Russia’s aggressive actions towards the West, the strategic aims of which are to break up Nato and the EU and to dominate Central Europe.

“Belarus’s actions against Poland, Lithuania and Latvia cannot be analysed in isolation from the multi-year policy of Putin’s Russia aimed at the West,” Zaryn said. “That’s why our reaction must be unambiguous.”