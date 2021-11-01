Polish diasporas celebrate All Saints’ Day worldwide

Due to the vicissitudes that the Polish nation suffered throughout its history, bringing Poles to all corners of the earth where they often stayed until their final days, All Saints is observed not just in Poland but also by the Polish diaspora abroad.

In France, the main destination of partitions and persecution-induced Polish migration of the 19th century, the Society for the Protection of Memorials and Historical Graves renovated tombstones and commemorative crypts of many a great Polish persona. Many of those Poles rest at the Montmartre Cemetery in Paris, next to famous people such as Stendhal, Émile Zola, Gustave Moreau, Berlioz, Sacha Guitry and even Dalida.

It is also where a crypt of Cezary Łubieński, a Polish officer during the November 1830 insurrection, can be found — renovated and looked after by the Society. Moreover, it is also here where Juliusz Słowacki, a proud member of the Polish pantheon of poets, rests.

Moving to the Père Lachaise Cemetery, a couple of allays away from Jim Morrison, among the graves of Molière, Eugène Delacroix, Jacques-Louis David, Georges Bizet, Honoré de Balzac, Marcel Proust, Georges Seurat, Oscar Wilde, Edith Piaf, Marcel Marceau, Richard Wright and many many more, rests the famous Polish composer Fryderyk Chopin.

But apart from the angel of the grand piano, the grave of Kamila Dalcour, a spouse to Juliusz Fontana, Chopin’s friend, can be found. It is also at Père Lachaise Cemetery where the Monument to Poles Who Died for France is located.

All of these are looked after by the Society, which also has Olga Boznańska’s grave under its care. Buried at Montmorency’s Polish Necropolis of Champeaux Cemetery, the Polish painter of the turn of the 20th century, stylistically associated with French impressionism, continues to bridge, with her great artistic attainment, the cultures of Poland and France.

Polish veterans’ graves in Belgium adorned with national colours

Meanwhile in Belgium, the local Polish diaspora, Poland’s Embassy and the country’s representation to NATO laid flowers and lit candles for nearly 400 soldiers and veterans of WWII buried in the Belgian soil.

The majority of those graves belong to WWII veterans who took part in the liberation of Belgium under Lieutenant General Stanisław Maczek — a Polish tank commander of WWII, whose division was instrumental in the Allied liberation of France, closing the Falaise pocket, resulting in the destruction of 14 German Wehrmacht and SS divisions. A veteran of WWI, the Polish-Ukrainian and Polish-Soviet Wars, Maczek was the commander of Poland’s only major armoured formation during the September 1939 campaign and later commanded a Polish armoured formation in France in 1940. He was the commander of the famous 1st Polish Armoured Division, and later of the I Polish Army Corps under Allied Command in 1942–45.

The Polish mosaic of Morocco

It might sound surprising to some but Moroccan soil has become a resting place for Poles as well. Given fact that the Polish graves are scattered all over the Kingdom, being found in cities such as the capital Rabat, the famous Casablanca, the sunny Agadir, Tangier, Meknes and Fes, the Polish Embassy in Rabat decided to extend its grave-decorating action over the entire month of October and the first days of November.

And so, the Ambassador of Poland in Morocco visited each of these localities, meeting with Poles and their, oftentimes Polish-Moroccan, families. Together the community descended on Catholic and European cemeteries, where Polish engineers, veterans, teachers and blue-collar workers rest.