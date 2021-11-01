Football: Matty Cash called up to Polish national team

Matty Cash, who received Polish citizenship in October, was called up by Paulo Sousa, the coach of the Polish national football team, to the squad for the FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Andorra and Hungary (November 12 and 15).

Football: Matty Cash receives Polish citizenship

Matthew “Matty” Cash, the England-born player of the Premier League side Aston Villa, received Polish citizenship on Tuesday. The right-back is…

Cash is an English-born full back of Polish origin, who can also play as a winger. He played for Nottingham Forest until 2020 when he moved to Aston Villa.

Konstanty Radziwiłł, the governor of the Mazowieckie province, on October 26, signed an act of recognition of Polish citizenship for 24-year-old Cash. In order for the player to be fielded in the white-and-red colours, the acquisition of a Polish passport, even a temporary one, was required.

It remains to be seen if Cash is able to break into the first XI immediately but he has been in good form of late for his club. Furthermore Poland have not had an outstanding contender at right back since Łukasz Piszczek retired from the national team in 2019.

The training camp will start on November 8 in Spain.

The winners of each group will advance directly to the World Cup in Qatar, and the other teams will play in the two-stage play-offs in March. In group I, England lead the group on 20 points with two rounds of matches remaining. Poland has 17, Albania – 15, Hungary – 11, Andorra – 6, and San Marino – 0.

Poland will face Andorra and Hungary in their remaining fixtures.

Goalkeepers: Kamil Grabara (FC Copenhagen), Łukasz Skorupski (Bologna), Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus FC).

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton), Bartosz Bereszyński (Sampdoria Genoa), Matty Cash (Aston Villa), Paweł Dawidowicz (Verona), Kamil Glik (Benevento), Robert Gumny (FC Augsburg), Michał Helik (Barnsley), Tomasz Kędziora (Dynamo Kyiv), Tymoteusz Puchacz (Union Berlin), Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Midfielders: Przemysław Frankowski (RC Lens), Kamil Jóźwiak (Derby County), Mateusz Klich (Leeds United), Grzegorz Krychowiak (FK Krasnodar), Karol Linetty (Torino), Jakub Moder (Brighton & Hove Albion), Przemysław Płacheta (Norwich City), Damian Szymański (AEK Athens), Piotr Zieliński (Napoli).

Strikers: Adam Buksa (New England Revolution), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Arkadiusz Milik (Olympique Marseille), Krzysztof Piątek (Hertha Berlin), Karol Świderski (PAOK).