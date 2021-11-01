Police launch All Saints’ action against drunk driving Poland-wide

The Police launched their yearly “Votive Candle” (“Znicz”) campaign against drink driving Poland-wide on Sunday, which is also the day before All Saints that unfortunately for some drivers turns out to be their last.

On Sunday, the day before All Saints’, policemen stopped 18 intoxicated drivers and intervened at six car accident sites in which 10 people were injured and one died, reported the Radom Provincial Police HQ spokesperson deputy inspector Katarzyna Kucharska.

Meanwhile, over 900 policemen were taking part in the campaign in the Zachodniopomorskie province. Thanks to their watchful eye, as many as 33 drunk drivers were pulled over. Regardless of increased monitoring, a total of three accidents occurred.

Although the Zachodniopomorskie province was taking the ignominious lead in terms of pulled-over drunk drivers, other provinces were not far behind.

Lower Silesian — 25 drunk drivers, seven accidents

Wielkopolskie — 23 drunk drivers, 11 accidents

Pomorskie — 19 drunk drivers

Warmińsko-mazurskie — 11 drunk drivers, three accidents

Podkarpackie — 21 drunk drivers, six accidents

Łódzkie — 17 drunk drivers, 12 accidents

Świętokrzyskie — 10 drunk drivers, five accidents

Lubelskie — 23 drunk drivers, five accidents

Since the launch of the action, police have pulled-over a total of 35 intoxicated drivers out of the traffic. A total of 294 accidents have been reported. The police have been appealing for extra attention to be paid on the approach to cemeteries and to respect the sanitary restrictions. The “Znicz” campaign runs until Tuesday.