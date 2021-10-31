Poland’s new Agriculture Minister points out most pressing issues to solve

Poland’s new Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Henryk Kowalczyk, has identified the most pressing problems that farmers need help solving. He has stated that the rising prices on fertilisers and the African Swine Fever Virus epidemic will need government intervention.

He stated that the Polish government hopes that the European Union will take action to reduce gas prices, and that it will help reduce prices on fertilisers.

He also pointed out that the fact that he, as Minister of Agriculture, has also been given the position of Deputy Prime Minister, “is a very clear signal from the Law and Justice party that agriculture is an important branch of the economy”. He stated that his post as Deputy Prime Minister will make it easier for him to have influence over financial matters.

Speaking about the African Swine Fever Virus, he stated that it is an absolutely urgent issue, to solve as almost one third of Poland is covered by various restriction zones.

Kowalczyk said that insurances are important for farmers affected by the African Swine Fever Virus.

Talking about fertiliser prices, the minister admitted that they have “gone wild”. – But this is a derivative of gas prices or CO2 emission fees; without a reduction in gas prices, but this is a European problem, not a Polish one, we cannot dream of a reduction in fertiliser prices – he commented, adding that we are still “counting on the European Union to take action to reduce gas prices, as this would have an effect”.

Speaking about the labelling of food products, he stated that those who produce foodstuffs, will be obliged to more clearly label the agricultural products, especially whether they are domestic or foreign. “Consumers will then be able to make a more conscious choice of buying Polish products – because they are better, because they are healthier; this is also an advantage for farmers” – he assessed.