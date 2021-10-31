Over 9,000 Polish soldiers on duty at Polish-Belarusian border: Defence Min

Defence Minister has tweeted that over 9,000 Polish soldiers were already on duty at the Polish-Belarusian border.

“The Border Guard is supported by the soldiers of operational forces and the Military Police. The Territorial Defence Forces are constantly carrying out the Reinforced Support operation in the border area,” the minister tweeted.

The Border Guard recorded 727 attempts of illegal border crossing from Belarus to Poland on Saturday. Four Iraqi citizens were detained and 51 people received decisions of leaving Poland. The Border Guard thwarted the other attempts.

The state of emergency in the border zone with Belarus, partially encompassing the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces in the eastern part of the country, has been in force since September 2. It pertained to 183 municipalities (115 in the Podlaskie province and 68 in the Lubelskie province) and was introduced for 30 days under the ordinance of President Andrzej Duda, issued at the request of the Council of Ministers.

On September 28, the government asked President Andrzej Duda for a 60-day extension of the state of emergency in areas close to the Polish-Belarusian border as the migratory pressure has escalated in recent days.

The President signed the motion on September 29.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have accused the government of Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the Belarusian president, of bringing migrants from the Middle East and then pushing them across the EU border in an effort to destabilise the EU in retaliation for sanctions that Brussels has imposed on Minsk.