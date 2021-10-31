Centralisation of EU in interest of strongest members, detrimental to others: MEP

“The more centralisation takes hold of the EU, the more the power of the strongest member states grows and the lesser becomes that of the weaker ones. Thus oligarchization of the EU unfolds. This can even lead up to its downfall. We know that no organisations or structures last forever,” prof. Ryszard Legutko, an MEP of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, has said.

“The EU institutions are currently ruled by a particular political constellation having its own agenda and, as it usually befalls the world of politics, striving to disfranchise its political opponents. The left is this political constellation holding the EU’s reins,” prof. Legutko felt.

The MEP believed that the EU’s current issue was “not respecting EU treaties”. He went on to explain: “If this serves the interest of the ruling political constellation, then treaties can be violated… When Poland accessed the EU, we assumed that all worldview-related national rights would be protected, but today, it turns out, this is not so.”

He stressed that the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union read that family matters remained at the sole discretion of national regulations. “This was written down for us to abide. Moreover, a conviction that the organisation of the judiciary is an EU matter is nowhere to be found [in the charter]. In the meanwhile, Poland is criticised [for managing her judiciary]. When Poland was ruled by the left and introduced a similar reform of the judiciary to that of PiS, no one in the EU found that of interest. For instance, Brussels was uninterested in the fact that the [former] Civic Platform government tried to take over the Constitutional Court by nominating five judges against what the law allowed for,” he said.

The MEP added that the issue of the primacy of EU law over the national one “has never been raised before until now. It has been known that the relations between the EU law and the national law are unclear and that nations are protecting their constitutions. One can talk about the primacy of EU law only in the case of those areas over which the EU enjoys exclusive competencies. This is congruent with common sense. Today, however, the unconditional supremacy of the EU law is discussed. Should it become reality, it would mean that the EU law enjoys primacy over national law in the fields where the EU has no competencies, even overriding constitutions. This shows that the ruling political cartel respects no limits and that is a truly sad message for nation-states.”

The professor felt that protection guaranteed by the EU treaty was not working because any article of the treaty could be interpreted in various ways or entirely overlooked. “One could also cite entries that are nowhere to be found in the EU treaties, for instance, the primacy of the EU law over the national law. We are facing a situation of growing lawlessness. Those who have strength and power decide, in other words, the ever-more radical EU left,” he said.

According to the MEP, the position of Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, is so weak that she is incapable of counteracting the lawlessness.

“Her personality is weak and she cannot get hold of the situation. It is clear that she is unable to control her commissioners. And who is a commissioner? A civil servant. They have no democratic legitimacy and cannot browbeat a member state government with penalties. Accessing the EU, Poland envisioned, and quite naively so, that it was joining a gentlemen’s club whose members would respect one another. It turned out that it was not so. We read that French and German ministers criticise the ruling of Poland’s Constitutional Court. I cannot imagine a Polish minister criticising the ruling of any other EU member state’s constitutional court. Today we observe the atrophy of norms and rules in the EU,” he said.

The MEP felt that there were no signs of the EU stepping off the path of ever-greater federalisation. “The emergence of a stronger political opposition could stop them. One could imagine some changes in Italy and other countries. These, however, are mere speculations. Nevertheless, this is how this leftist machine could encounter resistance. The EU politics is such that whenever it encounters no resistance, the spinning wheel of power gains on speed. This is not so in the case of nation-states where elections are the safety valve. Each government can lose power in elections, whereas in the EU it is difficult to imagine an EU civil servant losing their job.”

He went on to say that the political parties-fostered Conference on the Future of Europe was the next stage of ramping up integration and centralisation.

“EU institutions, namely the CJEU, the Commission and the Parliament, want to increase their competencies. On the other hand, the strongest European players, large states of France and Germany, and smaller ones but nonetheless influential, such as the Netherlands, pursue such centralisation. Whence came this alliance? It resulted from EU institutions enjoying only as much power as they would be given by those great and influential actors. As a result, the more integration and centralization take hold, the more centralisation takes hold of the EU, the more the power of the strongest member states grows and the lesser becomes that of the weaker ones. Thus oligarchization of the EU unfolds. This can even lead up to its downfall. We know that no organisations or structures last forever,” he recapitulated.