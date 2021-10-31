Joe Biden: US and EU to work together on the challenges on the 21st century

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday after meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that the United States and the EU will again face the challenges of the 21st century together.

Their conversation took place on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

Biden stressed after his meeting with the EU head: “Only democracies can find important solutions.”

Referring to the period of his presidency, he stated: “The United States and the European Union have come together again over the past nine months to confront important challenges, looking for what unites them.” He added that many contentious issues have already been resolved.

“Europe and the United States are and will continue to be good friends and will continue to work together on the challenges of the 21st century,” the president told a group of journalists.

The US leader announced the immediate removal of tariffs on European steel and aluminum. In turn, the European Commission is expected to propose the same for American products.

“Today,” Biden added, “the US and the EU are inaugurating a new era of transatlantic cooperation that will benefit all of our citizens, both now and, I believe, in the future.”