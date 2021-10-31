Electric Vehicles in CEE:Gearing up to go green or stuck in reverse?

Although the electric vehicle (EV) industry has received much fanfare and significant headlines in recent months, it is not entirely being embraced in the same way by carmakers and certain governments across Europe.

Furthermore, there is an infrastructure disparity when one looks at charging stations, particularly Germany and many other western European countries able to provide far more elaborate and efficient charging networks than in Central European countries like Poland.

So what is the main problem? Or is it a range of issues that delay the widespread adoption of EVs in the CEE region?

The story so far

The European Union has set some very ambitious goals, aiming to be carbon neutral by 2050. Furthermore, the EU plan is to sell 100% emissions-free vehicles in 2035.

It’s important to remember that traditional combustion engine cars account for over 12% of all greenhouse gas emissions in Europe. Shifting to cleaner electric vehicles is critical in achieving the EU’s net-zero emissions target in the coming decades.

We also have to consider the European Green Deal, which will steer the continent into a future where boosting electric vehicles is a top priority for manufacturers, policymakers, and consumers.

Naturally, the CEE region is also embracing EVs, most notably within public transportation vehicles like buses.

Although EVs are available to consumers, there is still a lack of widespread adoption if we compare the CEE region to Western Europe.

Governments will need not only to offer subsidies and tax deductions but at the same time also build up the charging infrastructure around the region.

According to ACEA, an industry lobby group, over 70% of all EV charging stations are found in three countries: the Netherlands (66,665), France (45,751) and Germany (44,538). Needless to say, there is much work ahead in this area if EV adoption is to achieve the rapid pace that EU policymakers have set out.

It is also a mindset issue; much of the public in CEE and the wider Eastern European region may not be fully aware of the benefits and details of EVs.

It will need to be a combination of awareness campaigns, extended subsidies, better-charging infrastructure, and perhaps just simply sleek car designs that will woo more people on the electric vehicle bandwagon.

Tesla Leads The Way For Others

This week the electric automaker based in sunny California made global headlines again. Tesla joined the elite club of companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon, valued at $1 trillion. The electric carmaker made a deal with Hertz rental cars on Monday, selling them 100,000 vehicles.

This is a significant achievement and a massive boost of confidence for Tesla, which struggled for years to boost production and profits. Some investors and pundits were already speculating that the whole company may go under. However, 2020 was the company’s first profitable, which naturally caused its share price to soar.

The most recent announcement and the deal seem to add great excitement (and money) to the brand. Though this isn’t just good news for Tesla, it is a sign that electric cars are increasingly becoming mainstream.

Although met with mixed reactions, both Romania and Poland have presented their very own electric cars.

In Poland, it is the Izera, and although not on the roads yet(and pushed back to 2023), it does show that there may be homegrown potential for this EV. Of course, competition will be stiff, and the Polish EV must distinguish itself in some unique ways and have an attractively low price.

Romania’s automaker Dacia(Renault owned) is also set to gain market share with the Dacia Spring. The company touts it will be the cheapest electric car on the European market. Yet it has not escaped criticism as it will not be produced in Romania, or Europe for that matter, but actually in China to keep costs low.

Only time will tell if consumers will embrace either of these brands. Still, Tesla’s major contract win shows that the world will soon adopt more EVs and build a more comprehensive charging infrastructure to ensure smooth, clean, and efficient e-mobility for all.