Błachowicz loses UFC light heavyweight championship belt

Jan Błachowicz has lost his UFC light heavyweight championship belt after having been choked out by Glover Teixeira in the second round of Saturday’s title fight.

The 38-year-old Pole was the favorite coming into the fight against Glover Teixeira, a 42-year-old Brazilian ju-jitsu champion.

Błachowicz had a difficult start to his UFC career, losing four of his first six fights.

However, after winning a memorable bout against Devin Clark in Gdańsk (won by choke), he won five out of six fights.

On September 26th 2020, he defeated Dominik Reyes through technical knockout, winning the belt as the first male Pole in history (Joanna Jedrzejczyk has previously held the women’s title).

Despite his success, many considered him to be an accidental, weak champion who would lose the belt at the first possible opportunity. Nobody expected him to win against undefeated Israel Adesanya, one of the largest stars of the UFC. However, Blachowicz outpointed the Nigerian and took the biggest win of his career.

Against the 42-year-old Brazilian ju-jitsu champion, he was the favorite for the first time in a long time but failed to live up to the role.

The Pole clearly lost the first round after having been taken to the ground. The second round started better for the Pole. Błachowicz landed a couple of hard punches and seemed to be taking control of the bout, but soon took a big hit and was later taken to the ground. Teixeira took his back and put a chokehold which Błachowicz could not escape from.

With his win, Teixeira has become the UFC’s oldest first-time champion. It remains to be seen whether Błaczowicz will be given a chance for a quick rematch or whether the Brazilian will face off with another opponent first.