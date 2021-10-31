COVID-19: 7,145 new infections in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 7,145 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,025,247 including 241,280 still active. The number of active cases was 239,707 yesterday.

The ministry also announced nine new fatalities, of which two were due to COVID-19 alone and seven from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 76,999.

According to the ministry, a total of 283,057 people are quarantined and 2,706,968 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 241,280 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

39,058,861 vaccinations have been administered so far, including 20,245,032 first doses and 17,770,694 second doses or the J&J solution. The latter number indicates fully vaccinated citizens.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 580 out of 1,115 available.

As of Sunday morning, as many as 247,233,120 coronavirus cases, 5,012,394 deaths and 223,939,975 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 46,799,970. India has the second most with 34,273,300 cases and Brazil third with 21,804,094.