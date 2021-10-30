Football: Lewandowski breaks record after scoring 56 goals in a single year

Bayern Munich’s Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has broken yet another personal record after scoring another two goals on Saturday in Bayern’s 5-2 win against Union Berlin.

Bayern were the leaders of the German Bundesliga coming into the game, having amassed 22 points over 9 games, one more than Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern’s opponents from Berlin were placed fifth before kick-off, with 16 points.

The Polish striker, who won the European Golden Shoe award in 2021, was off to a good start, scoring the game’s first goal on a penalty kick in the 15th minute.

Just 8 minutes later, he bagged his second goal, finding the net after having received a pass from Thomas Mueller. Robert Lewandowski had a good game, delivering a number of good passes in the first half.

He nearly had a brilliant assist, but his teammate Leroy Sane failed to score after the pass:

Lewandowski, who has won the title as the top scorer of the Bundesliga in the last 4 years, is on a good track for another success this season. He leads the table of top scorers with 12 goals after 10 games.