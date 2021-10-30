TVP demands release of detained Belsat journalist: board member

Coworkers and family members of a Belarusian journalist Irina Slaunikava have raised the alarm about her probable detainment by the Belarusian authorities at the Minsk Airport. Mateusz Matyszkowicz of the Polish public broadcaster (TVP) board said that TVP demands immediate release of the journalist.

Two Belsat reporters receive title of Journalists of the Year

see more

Agnieszka Romaszewska, the director of Belsat wrote on social media that the journalist had been detained and her current whereabouts are unknown.

“The board of TVP is on the side of its journalists. We demand immediate release of detained Irina Slaunikava,” Mateusz Matyszkowicz told the Polish Press Agency.







“We have reported about the situation via the European Broadcasting Union to media in Europe and the world. We are in touch with foreign media,” Mr Matyszkowicz added.

Irina Slaunikava acts as a representative of Belsat in Belarus. The free-to-air TV broadcasts from Poland but targets a Belarusian audience.

Ms Slaunikava is responsible for Belsats contacts with NGOs and international organisations operating in Belarus.

She flew out of Egypt last night with her husband Alyaksandr Loyka, after having texted family members that she had boarded the plane. She was supposed to be picked up at the airport by her father. However, the couple never came out of the control area at the Minsk Airport. Customs officials and border guards told her father that everyone who had arrived had already left.

Despite numerous calls, neither Ms Slaunikava nor Mr Loyka are picking up their phones.

Irina Slaunikava was also one of five Belsat journalists who were arrested on the day of the presidential election, August 9, 2020. The election result, giving President Alyaksandr Lukashenka a 6th consecutive term in office, is widely considered to have been falsified. Following massive street protests, the Belarusian regime has cracked down on the democratic movement, including independent journalists and civil rights advocates.

On November 15, 2020, two Belsat journalists, 28-year-old Yekaterina Andreeva and 24-year-old Darya Chultsova were arrested while broadcasting an online report on the brutal dispersal by OMON [Belarusian special police unit] of the spontaneous commemoration of Roman Bondarenko, beaten to death by “unknown perpetrators”. On February 18, a court in Minsk sentenced them to two years’ imprisonment.