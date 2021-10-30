My main goal is to help opposition win elections: Civic Platform head

“My role is primarily to help the opposition win the elections and clean up the mess in the country that has been growing dramatically in recent months,” the head of the Civic Platform (PO) and former Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, said in an interview with news website “Onet.pl”.

Donald Tusk elected Civic Platform chairman

Donald Tusk was elected the chairman of the Civic Platform (PO) in Saturday’s vote, Dorota Niedziela, the national election commissioner, announced…

see more

“There are many indications that the strength of the Civic Platform will be key in this most important task, which is the change of power in Poland,” the head of PO stressed. He added that “above all, I want to infuse faith in my colleagues from other political parties that the elections can be won if everyone is determined and as united as possible”.

The former Prime Minister was also asked what would be his first actions if the opposition won against the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) and he would have an influence on the government. He emphasised that the most basic change that can be done is ending “gigantic corruption and nepotism”.

Mr Tusk stated that what illustrates the ongoing corruption in Poland is “trading positions and functions in state-owned companies for very large sums of money”. In his opinion using such mechanisms PiS is able to buy the majority in the lower house of parliament “by dragging individual MPs” to their party.

Civic Platform head assures Poland will get EU funds

Donald Tusk, head of Civic Platform (PO), Poland’s main opposition party said that he talked to EU leaders and was sure that “no one was planning…

see more

Furthermore he mentioned the ongoing changes in the Polish justice system, saying that “the destruction of the rule of law is motivated by the need for impunity in building a model of a PiS party state based on corruption and nepotism”. He also spoke about the possible prosecution of ruling coalition members as he is certain that they are breaking the law.



“Responsibility for repeated violations and violations of the constitution is borne by all PiS leaders, starting from the head of PiS Kaczyński and Polish president Duda, they should bear constitutional responsibility and stand before the State Tribunal,” the head of PO said.

He also accused the current ruling party of preparing Poland to leave the European Union. “All the elements needed for ‘polexit’ are ready,” he stressed. “If PiS wins the next election, they will not wait anymore,” he added.