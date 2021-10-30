‘The Heart of Europe’ TV festival to premiere in November

The Heart of Europe International TV Festival was created by the Polish Public Television Broadcaster (TVP). “It is the first festival of television production dedicated to the countries of Central and Eastern Europe. It aims to promote and activate the region’s television creativity and popularise public media and strengthen their role in Europe’s media landscape,” the event’s website said.

The first edition of the International TV Festival Heart of Europe will be held in the hybrid model from November 3 until November 30, 2021, in Warsaw.

The event’s main goal is to “help better define and strengthen the community of people in Central and Eastern Europe … become a forum for an artistic debate on the spirit of our region and space for joint activities that will help strengthen cooperation between the region’s countries,” the website stressed.

Public broadcasters from Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Lithuania, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Ukraine, were invited to cooperate in the Heart of Europe Festival with TVP.

Each broadcaster was able to submit any number of programs in the following six categories: Feature film, Feature series, Film and documentary series, Entertainment, Productions intended for children and teenagers and Digital productions (podcasts, mobile applications, multi-platform and internet projects, AI, AR or VR productions).

TV productions will be presented without Polish translation with English subtitles. During the Festival, in addition to cinema screenings, numerous discussion panels, conferences and meetings with filmmakers are also planned.

In addition, the Festival will also be hosted online from November 3 to November 30 at this address